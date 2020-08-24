Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex

A heat warning is in effect for Windsor and Essex County.

Environment Canada says temperatures will reach 31 C with humidex values expected to hit 38 or 39.

Potential rain and thunderstorms expected Tuesday could cool down the region.

The weather authority warns hot and humid weather can bring deteriorating air quality and cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

Environment Canada says the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Officials recommend to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

