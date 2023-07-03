Heat warning in place for Windsor on Tuesday as temperatures, humidity set to soar

Temperatures in Windsor and Essex County are expected to soar this week, prompting Environment Canada to issue a heat warning that kicks in Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 30s, with humidex values in the high 30s to low 40s.

High temperatures will begin Tuesday morning and could last into Thursday, according to the weather agency's statement.

Shem Willie, a metrologist with Environment Canada, said these temperatures actually fall a little short of the typical criteria for a heat warning — but high humidex values prompted it to still be issued.

The hot weather will begin to dissipate from west to east on Wednesday night, and areas near lakes could be slightly cooler than inland regions.

The warning says people with an underlying condition can be especially vulnerable in extreme heat, but that extreme heat can affect anyone.

Willie advised residents to stay in cool places and minimize outdoor activity as much as possible, and stay hydrated — including drinking water before you feel thirsty.

Smoky skies are shown in Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont., Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"They should always look in their region what resources are available to help them cope with the heat," Willie said.

Relief will be in the forecast for Thursday, as a cold front moves through the region, Willie said.

A thunderstorm is possible for the Windsor region on Tuesday.

Heat stroke, heat exhaustion possible with high temperatures

Heat illnesses including heat stroke and heat exhaustion are possibilities, Environment Canada warned.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit advised residents to also wear loose clothing and a wide-brimmed hat, make sure to wear sunscreen and check in regularly on family members who may need assistance.

Air quality in Windsor was among the worst in the world Thursday, as wildfires rage in northeastern Canada and Quebec. Environment Canada said smoke is expected to stick around the region through Saturday and has issued air quality advisories. Pictured, the Detroit skyline is barely visible through smoke and haze on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Dax Melmer/CBC)

Residents can also call 211 for information about where they can find cool indoor public places, the health unit said.

Heat exhaustion can include pale and cool skin or flushed and red skin, as well as heavy sweating, headaches, nausea, dizziness and exhaustion.

But heat stroke is a medical emergency, the health unit warned. Symptoms include hot, red and dry skin, changes on consciousness, a racing or weak pulse, rapid and shallow breathing and very high body temperatures.

People should call 911 if the person they're caring for has stopped sweating and becomes unconscious or confused. Find more information on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website.

Hot and humid weather can also bring deteriorating air quality — something with which Windsor is all too familiar lately. The region had some of the worst air quality in the world late last week and multiple air quality warnings were issued.