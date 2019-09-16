Environment Canada issues funnel cloud advisory for Chatham-Kent, Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory at 3:20 p.m. Monday, alerting residents of Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex that conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng, the federal weather agency has received photos of funnel clouds from residents, and has also seen posts on Twitter.

Funnel clouds are generated by "weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms," according to a Monday Environment Canada weather alert.

"This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground," said Environment Canada. "However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado."

Cheng said funnel clouds can lead to the development of "landspout tornadoes" in the event that the clouds touch the ground.

"When they do touch the ground, it is still a tornado and they could still blow away patio furniture, so we still think that people should be aware of them and they could still be a hazard," he said.