Main engine failure led to engine room fire in Canadian vessel on Detroit River

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is continuing to investigate an engine room fire that began on a Canadian cargo vessel along the Detroit River in December 2019.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded on Dec. 15, 2019 to an engine room fire that began on the vessel Tecumseh. The fire took place around 2 p.m., while the 195-metre boat was near Zug Island on the American side of the Detroit River.

Sixteen crew members were on board, with one sustaining minor injuries, according to the TSB. Additionally, the fire caused "extensive damage" to the vessel.

The vessel eventually drifted into Canadian waters, where a team of firefighters boarded and extinguished the blaze

The TSB deployed a team of investigators to the Tecumseh on Dec. 17 to "gather information and access the occurrence."

The TSB's investigation is being led by François Dumont, who has been with the organization since 2013.