Proposed pipeline replacement 40% smaller than existing infrastructure

Essex County officials are concerned a proposed new gas pipeline won't deliver what the town needs.

Enbridge Gas has proposed a pipeline smaller in diameter go in along County Road 46 next year. Tom Bain, mayor of Lakeshore, said it's a reduction of about 40 per cent in size.

"I know they're saying they'll be able to increase pressure in the line," said Bain. "But Essex County is booming. I've got a lot of concerns that we're not going to have the gas we need in three or five years from now."

Enbridge presented to Essex County council Wednesday evening, proposing to replace 60 kilometres of the existing natural gas pipeline. The project comes with an estimated $88-million price tag.

According to Enbridge, local workers, equipment and supplies would be used for the project.

"We expressed our concerns for the future," said Bain. "Now is the time when you enlarge that line. All the time we're growing."

Construction, if approved by the county and by the Ontario Energy Board, would begin mid-2020.