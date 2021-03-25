St. Clair students win top prize for app that offers life skills program

A group of more than 30 students at St. Clair College have beat out 66 other post secondary institutions to win the top prize in the Enactus regional competition to promote entrepreneurship.

Enactus is a global, non-profit organization that promotes entrepreneurial problem solving for students.

"I think in terms of exposure for the students, I think it's been one of the best platforms I've ever seen for students to not only interact with one another, but to build their self-confidence," said Michael Spadotto, marketing professor and Enactus faculty advisor.

The students worked with the mobile application students at the college to design an app called InterACT. The app is one that students can use to better their skills in areas like financial planning and job search. It's also helping the students on the Enactus team.

"I'm getting experience that I can put on my resume that I wouldn't have been able to if I didn't join the team. So it's really rewarding, especially being able to help people in the community while adding to my resume," said Avery King, president of the Enactus team at the college. She is also studying human resources.

Avery King, president of the Enactus team at St. Clair College. (CBC)

The Enactus team also modified the InterACT video modules to help students in the college's Community Integration through Cooperative Education (CICE) program. The CICE helps students with developmental disabilities gain work experience.

The students usually take part in in-person learning and job interviews, but with the pandemic they had to shift online. The Enactus InterACT platform morphed into Endure for the CICE program.

Duncan Phelps is a second year culinary management student about to graduate. He says the Endure learning helped him prepare for the job search.

"It was nice to know the proper way to dress to impress. To make sure your hair is nice and you look presentable," said Phelps, who has a developmental delay disability.

Duncan Phelps is a second year culinary management student at St. Clair College. (CBC)

The Enactus team won $1,500 at the regional competition and one student won $1,000 for an individual project. The team is now preparing to present their InterACT and Endure programs at an upcoming Enactus national competition.

Avery said they would like to eventually make the app available to students around the world,but that would require access to more server space.