Windsor-Essex officials worry about PC plans to merge ambulance services

The thought of merging Ontario's ambulance services into 10 has the Association of Municipalities of Ontario and the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs concerned.

CBC News has learned the province plans on merging 59 local services.

Currently, Windsor and Essex County share the Essex-Windsor EMS service, which is partly funded by the province.

Bruce Krauter, chief of Essex-Windsor EMS, wants more details on the plan, but he's concerned that service will suffer as a result.

"Number one it was quickly announced. One of the big concerns obviously, if there's a reduction of ambulance services, how does that impact the community," said Krauter.

Premier Doug Ford is promising that no paramedic will lose their job. However, it's not clear what an amalgamation will look like.

A provincial document says the government is looking at new models of care and delivery for emergency health services. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Ian Nash, president of CUPE Local 2974 representing local paramedics, believes services will be decreased and unions will be fighting over jurisdictions.

"Doug Ford's government made it very clear, they wanted to reduce the amount of costs and management and I don't think this is the right way of doing it," said Nash.

Krauter wants to make sure the level of service is not affected.

The Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs is calling an emergency meeting to discuss the issue. Ford has said that nothing is carved in stone and the idea is under review.