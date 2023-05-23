Paramedics on strike in Chatham-Kent. Service levels won't be impacted, says employer

EMS paramedics in Chatham-Kent are on strike, however, the service provider says service levels will "remain the same" and "no impacts" are expected to the municipality's 911 response system.

Chatham-Kent EMS is operated by Medavie Health Services.

Paramedics voted in favour of a strike during an April membership meeting, according to Caitlin Ferguson, communications director with Medavie Health Services.

"We want our community to know that the safety and access to high-quality care remains our top priority."

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 represents the paramedics in the municipality.

Job action began at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

"We have contingency plans and essential service agreements with SEIU Local 1 and our health care partners in place to maintain paramedic service delivery in the right place, at the right time."

Ferguson says Medavie felt the agreement that was voted down by the union last month was "fair and equitable," and "aligned with comparable" paramedic service collective agreements.

"We encourage our community to please continue to call 911 in the event of an emergency, we will be there to provide the high-quality care needed."