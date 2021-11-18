Region prepares for respiratory illness rush, EMS chief worries of more code blacks

Local health officials are warning of a busier than usual upcoming respiratory illness season that has the head of Windsor-Essex's EMS services worried that emergency services may continue to see code blacks.

Chief Bruce Krauter says an emergency declaration issued Oct. 17 has now been reduced to a "monitor mode" when it comes to the availability of emergency services in the region.

"So actually the emergency declaration is there, but it's not at the readiness state of a full emergency declaration. We're monitoring the situation," Krauter said on CBC's Windsor Morning Thursday.

It means there's been an improvement in availability, but code red or code blacks are still occurring.

Code red status refers to times when there are just two ambulances available, and code black means no ambulances are free.

"So we had a few on Sunday night, our call volume spiked there's some bad accidents and bad calls and we went into code black and they were minutes long, two or three minutes long, and then we got back into having ambulances available," said Krauter, adding another occurrence happened on Monday.

"What's concerning to me is just the level of call volume that's we're seeing increase over the period and as we get into this cold and flu [season] what ... resources are being used."

Respiratory illness on the rise

Medical officials across Windsor-Essex issued a joint statement Thursday, warning of the increase in respiratory illnesses.

"Relative to previous years, the seasonal flu virus is spreading more quickly and aggressively and our COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to lag behind the provincial average," read the statement.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, local hospitals, medical and pharmacy associations all warned about the strain this will have system-wide.

"Our teams work extremely hard to care for the sick and protect the health of all — but we need your help," they said.

Individuals are once again asked to stay up to date with vaccinations including for flu and COVID-19.

Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter said the service have taken steps to help reduce code black or red occurrences. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Meanwhile, Krauter says Essex-Windsor EMS has taken more actions to ensure the availability of emergency vehicles on local roads.

"We started with a navigator into the dispatch centre to help assist the communicators on moving the ambulances to the right spot, so that we could get them offloaded in a timely fashion," he said.

EMS is also working with local hospitals to better move the flow of patients and work on capacity issues.

Krauter says individuals can help by knowing when is the right time to call for an ambulance. He says any life-threatening issues — including chest pains, hits to the head, or severe trauma as examples — mean you should call in the emergency.

Issues that may be ongoing may be best suited for a primary care physician or walk-in clinic.

He says it is a myth that taking an ambulance to the hospital means you'll be treated sooner.

"One of our mitigating factors is, if you're low acuity and ambulance does transport, we will move you right into the waiting room tell the triage nurse that you're in the waiting room waiting for care," said Krauter.

"So you're not going to get a cut in front of the line. You're not going to see a physician anytime sooner if you go by ambulance. But if you are life threatening or you're having signs of a stroke, if you're having signs of cardiac, definitely call an ambulance and we will be there."