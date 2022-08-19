Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

College employment centre in Amherstburg to close at the end of the month

St. Clair College has decided to close the employment centre it runs with Ontario government funding in Amherstburg. A councillor wants to see the jobs and the services remain in Amherstburg rather than move to Windsor.

Amherstburg councillor vows to fight the closure

Dale Molnar · CBC News ·
The exterior of the Amherstburg St. Clair College employment office is currently open but it will close at the end of the month.
The St. Clair College Employment Centre in Amherstburg, Ont., is set to close at the end of the month. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The St. Clair College Employment Centre in Amherstburg is closing at the end of the month.

The lease is up and the college said it didn't want to stand in the way of the landlord leasing it to another tenant the landord said he had, because the college will no longer be providing the provincially funded service after next March.

Spokesperson and college vice-president John Fairley said the landlord, Lou Mikail, offered to have the college share the space, located in the strip mall on Pickering Street with the other tenant.

"With the employment offices, you really don't want to share space, so what we did is we approached the [Ministry of  Labour, Immigration and Skills Development] to say, 'Could we get out of the lease in August?' So that's what we did," said Fairley.

Mikail's version of events differs. He said he offered the other tenant only after the college said it was pulling out.

Fairley said the employment services will be provided at the college's Roundhouse Centre Employment Centre in Windsor until the end of March 2023. Fairley said those who can't attend in person can communicate via phone or online.

But Amherstburg Coun. Donald McArthur is vowing to fight the closure. He said the services should be provided in person and in Amherstburg.

Amherstburg councillor Donald McArthur is vowing to fight the closure of the St. Clair College Employment Centre.
Amherstburg Coun. Donald McArthur is vowing to fight the closure of the St. Clair College Employment Centre. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"The other thing, these people who work there now, they work in Amherstburg, they walk out, they shop in Amherstburg on their way home. They get gas and they go to stores in Amherstburg. So I don't want to see those jobs pulled out of town and I don't want to see Amherstburg residents looking for jobs having to leave town either," said McArthur.

Fairley said six people are employed at the Amherstburg centre. He said they're college employees and will be working at the Roundhouse Centre office. McArthur said he'll contact Essex MPP Anthony Leardi, town Mayor Aldo DiCarlo and MPP Monte McNaughton, the minister responsible, to fight to keep the office open.

Fairley said whichever agency gets the contract to run the employment office next year might reopen an office in Amherstburg. He didn't rule out the province finding another agency sooner.

CBC has reached out to the ministry for a response. A spokesperson said one will be forthcoming, but could not meet our publishing deadline.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dale Molnar

Video Journalist

Dale Molnar is a video journalist at CBC Windsor. He is a graduate of the University of Windsor and has worked in television, radio and print. He has received a number of awards including an RTDNA regional TV news award and a New York Festivals honourable mention.

