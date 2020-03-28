Emeryville restaurant rises from the ashes

On September 30, 2019 Melissa Skene's life changed dramatically. The restaurant she and her parents built over 11 years burned almost completely to the ground.

The culprit is believed to be a faulty fan in one of the rest rooms.

But now a year and a month later Twiggs is back in business with a bigger and better building and more staff than it had before.

"The fire obviously was the most devastating thing I had ever been through," said Skene.

A picture of Skene's three year-old son Jack standing in the rubble of the former Twiggs Bar and Grill hangs on the wall of the new restaurant. (Melissa Skene)

All of the original building that was left was a part of the kitchen in the back. Construction started a month after the fire and when the restaurant reopened on October 16 the community that had supported it in the past came flooding back.

"They were amazed, just absolutely blown away with what we did," said Skene.

"I do have high hopes. Just seeing the past month of what we've been doing and what we can be doing, especially once restrictions are lifted from COVID," said Skene, adding the restaurant can now hold 130 people compared to the 65 capacity it had before. COVID-19 restrictions of course drop the current capacity to 70.

The new Twiggs Bar and Grill reopened on October 16. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"Everything's amazing. It's like a candy store in the kitchen for us," said one of the head chefs Josh Pike.

"We got everything upgraded. Everything's new. It's kind of like a blessing for us because we were getting bigger and our kitchen felt like it was kind of getting smaller, but the restaurant is is getting so big now that we can support everything coming in," said Pike, who stayed on the payroll with six other employees.

The restaurant employed 20 people before. They now employ 35.

Skene said the COVID-19 shutdown earlier this year interrupted construction on the new building temporarily but because they weren't open anyway it didn't have the impact it would have had, but she did have anxious moments wondering if the new restaurant would be allowed to open.

"When nobody really knew what was happening, I was sitting there thinking, 'Oh, my God, what happens if we can't open?' So I just took it day by day, week by week and here we are."

Skene credits the support she got from the community "a shoulder to cry on" here and there for helping them come through the year.

Regular customers like Michelle Lanoue are happy Twiggs is back.

"We kept looking for the sign when they're coming back. Every time I would drive by or see the renovations, it was slow going, but they did it. I'm happy for them," said Lanoue.

Insurance only covered a portion of the rebuild which Skene would only say was in the millions but she is confident they will recoup the cost. The fans in the rest rooms now have sensors that will prevent any overheating and any fires in the future.



