Emergency shelter set up for apartment residents without proper heat, electricity

Upwards of 60 downtown residents are expected at an emergency shelter in Windsor operated by the Red Cross.

The 120-unit building at 1616 Ouellette Ave. has been without proper heat for "some time" due a boiler issue, according to the city. Electricity has also been unstable, prompting a full evacuation on Tuesday.

It's unclear how long it will take to fix the issues, but the city said the owners appear committed to addressing them quickly.

For now, anyone who cannot stay with friends or family is able to access accommodations at the city's John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre. Programming has been cancelled in the meantime.

"It's very difficult for people to stay on a cot. As you can see, they're only so wide and it is a congregate sheltering system. We'd like to see people on them no longer than a two-week period, but we just don't know," said Donna Girard, community services coordinator for the Canadian Red Cross emergency management program.

The city has cancelled all programs at the John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre since it's being used as an emergency shelter. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Girard said her team received a call about the need for shelter around noon Tuesday and was set up within hours.

In addition to warm shelter, people will have access to three meals each day.

Girard said she's not expecting any children to stay at the city's centre. Any pets are being cared for by the Windsor Essex County Humane Society while residents are displaced.