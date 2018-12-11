Skip to Main Content
Emergency detour in place on Hwy. 401 in Chatham-Kent

An emergency detour at Bloomfield Road is in place.

All westbound lanes are blocked on Hwy. 401 near Merlin Road

Ontario Provincial Police have closed westbound Highway 401 near Merlin Road in Chatham-Kent.

A tractor trailer collision is causing backups and vehicles are being detoured off the highway at Bloomfield Road.

