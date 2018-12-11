Emergency detour in place on Hwy. 401 in Chatham-Kent
An emergency detour at Bloomfield Road is in place.
All westbound lanes are blocked on Hwy. 401 near Merlin Road
Ontario Provincial Police have closed westbound Highway 401 near Merlin Road in Chatham-Kent.
A tractor trailer collision is causing backups and vehicles are being detoured off the highway at Bloomfield Road.
