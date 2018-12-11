Emergency detour in place on Hwy. 401 in Chatham-Kent

Ontario Provincial Police have closed westbound Highway 401 near Merlin Road in Chatham-Kent.

A tractor trailer collision is causing backups and vehicles are being detoured off the highway at Bloomfield Road.

UPDATE: COLLISION: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> WB near Merlin Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChathamKent?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChathamKent</a>: EDR in place at Bloomfield Rd. ^kw —@OPP_COMM_WR

