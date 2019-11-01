Windsor Muslim community raising money for new elevator
Elevator needed for disabled youth, elderly, strollers
Nineteen-year-old Mohamad Nadi was born with cerebral palsy and has been in a wheelchair all his life. Nadi was always able to use the elevator at the Imam Hussain Foundation on Janette Avenue, until approximately two years ago when when the elevator broke down.
Since then, friends have had to help him use the winding staircase to the basement to attend the youth group in which he participates.
Now, Nadi is involved in a fundraising campaign to replace the elevator.
"This isn't about me. This is about the future generations of people who want to come here and learn and perform their practices," said Nadi, a St. Clair College student. "But if they can't do that, again we'd be excluding so many members of the community."
The Muslim community has turned to social media, as well as community members, to raise approximately $180,000 needed to replace the elevator.
"So you need the elevators. You need the ramps. You need to be able to give people the full degree of movement and ability to come to the mosque itself to benefit and benefit others as well," said Ahmad Bazzi, a youth group coordinator and student at the foundation who serves as the chair of the fundraising campaign.
Bazzi and Nadi say the elevator is necessary for three students in the youth group, as well as elderly worshipers and people with strollers who want to access lecture halls on the second floor and basement, in addition to the library on the second floor.
"I need time to go upstairs. The elevator is better for me, 100 per cent," said Abdo Abdel Hussain, 76, who had knee surgery four months ago.
While the mosque has until 2025 to comply with accessibility regulations under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, Bazzi wants the money raised by next April, with work completed on the elevator three or four weeks after that.
So far, they have raised $25,000 from members and an additional $1,600 through online donations.
"Everybody has the right to fulfill their religious obligations or perform their religious practices," said Nadi, adding without the elevator, many are being denied their rights.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.