Electric vehicle society 'encouraged' by approval of new charging locations

Windsor council approved an application to fund additional electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the city through the ZEVIP program, which provides for the installation of charging stations in workplace locations.

The motion to submit an application went before council Monday night and was moved to the consent agenda. The city has chosen a number of public parking lots as locations for dual-port charges.

"We feel the locations selected are very appropriate with convenient access to businesses, parks and other facilities," said Sean Hart, vice president of the EV Society. "[We] are encouraged by the decision of council."

According to Hart, the locations chosen are where electric vehicle owners would park for many hours — such as the traditional work day — which would allow for a "significant recharge."

Locations proposed include the parking garage on Pelissier Street and Park Street, the WFCU Centre, the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, Mic Mac Park and five municipal lots across the city.