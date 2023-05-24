Tecumseh getting 2 electric buses, multi-use trail expansion from new federal funding

Tecumseh is having its two diesel-run transit buses replaced with accessible electric ones, and seeing 2.5 km of new pathway built. It's also getting a new electric vehicle charging station.

The federal government is putting up $3.7 million toward the project, while the town is contributing $2 million.

After the buses are procured, they will join Tecumseh's fixed weekday, and Saturday on-demand routes — with connections to Windsor and Lakeshore.

The pathway that's being built will run along Lesperance Road, from Riverside Drive to First Street, and on Little River Boulevard, from Lesperance to the start of Windsor's trail system on Gauthier street.

A bicycle on display in Tecumseh during a press conference to do with public transit and active transportation. (Tyler Clapp/CBC)

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says the new buses and stretch of pathway will improve their "community connection," reduce social isolation and contribute to a "cleaner and greener" town.

"The project will expand on Tecumseh's 30 kilometres of active transportation pathways, making it easier to walk, to bike, to roll in Tecumseh," he said.

Construction on the pathway is expected this fall, according to McNamara.

Windsor–Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk says governments have a responsibility to show leadership to reduce emissions driving climate change.

"But I also believe that we have a historic opportunity to lead Canada in the transition to zero emission vehicles by greening our fleets and by building electric batteries and vehicles," said Kusmierczyk.

A crowd gathers at the Healthy Mama restaurant in Tecumseh for a public transit and active transportation news conference. (Tyler Clapp/CBC)

"Health is wealth, and communities have to invest not only in making sure that we protect our healthy environment but communities have to make investments that make sure that families, seniors, residents are also healthy as well."

The promised federal money is from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) and Active Transportation Fund (ATF), according to Kusmierczyk.