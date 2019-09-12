A look at the reality of running an election campaign — as homework

As the election kicks off in Canada, students at the University of Windsor are learning about the process a little differently — in a special class that started Wednesday.

The course is called Elections and political parties and while it's been offered before, it's the first time it's been offered at the same time as an election.

Alanna Acchione is a third year law and politics student who took the course because she's very interested in learning about Canadian politics.

"It's important for everyone to know what's going on in their own country," said Acchione.

Acchione is also looking forward to the hands-on nature of the course. Students will be mock-representing ridings as part of the curriculum.

"It's a lot better than reading it out of a textbook," said Achhione.

Alanna Acchione and Rahul Gautama, both students, are looking forward to the hands-on learning the course offers. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Rahul Gautama is also in the class, as a third year political science student.

"I took this course to understand the inner workings of political campaigns," said Gautama, adding he wants to understand what happens on the debate stage.

Professor Lydia Miljan said the course's heart stems from the election happening at the same time. The first part of the course is an election — students have to be candidates, managers, backroom strategists and defend their party procedures.

Professor Lydia Niljan said the course's heart stems from the election happening at the same time. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"This is the first time we've done [the course] at the same time as the campaign." said Miljan. "This is so exciting."

Miljan said the course isn't all fun and games — there are three textbooks for students to read, plus exams and essays and even a section on campaign finances.

"The goal is to see how the future leaders of Canada handle themselves under pressure."