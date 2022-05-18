These Windsor voters have transportation on their mind in this provincial election

Though local public transit is operated municipally, the Ontario government still plays a key role in transportation overall, making it an election issue for many in Windsor.

To hear more about the issues that matter most to you, CBC Windsor headed to the downtown core to speak with voters.

Sahara Bulle

Sahara Bulle said she had to move out of her family's home in south Windsor to be closer to the University of Windsor where she attends classes because she doesn't drive.

"Public transportation from that end of Windsor to the university takes like an hour and a half when it would take you 20 minutes driving."

She said because Windsor is seen as an automotive capital, politicians may not be prioritizing public transit.

"Some cities like Windsor feel like they don't make public transportation a priority as a means to maybe incentivize you to get a car and things like that," she said, adding that buying a vehicle isn't an option for everyone.

Lucas Palazzi

Lucas Palazzi said he'd like to see political parties take a more planned approach to transportation.

"More focus on public transportation and more options when getting between cities and within cities as well."

Like Bulle, he believes the expectation is that everyone owns a car.

"When that's the only reasonable option for people, everyone's going to do it, so it just makes it more congested when we're going on highways," said Palazzi.

Paresh Jariwala

Paresh Jariwala said he has access to vehicles, but chooses to take public transportation for a different reason.

"It's a sensible thing as a citizen to do," said Jariwala, citing that it's better for the environment.

"I want to leave this place better for my kids and my grandkids."

Jariwala said politicians should pursue an integrated transportation approach that involves walking, biking and being able to access different types of public transportation that keeps trip times short.

"We have so many students coming in, we should be capitalizing on that ... I see students struggling and more so the local Windsor residents," he said, adding he's seen an elderly woman wait for two buses to come before she was able to get a ride.

"Definitely we have to address that."

Jariwala said public transportation is especially important for people making minimum wage, to help them cut the costs of owning a vehicle.

