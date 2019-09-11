Windsor West 'battle' on political analyst's radar

The call to dissolve parliament and officially begin the election campaign begins today. In Windsor-Essex, there's a lot to watch over the next five weeks.

Lydia Miljan, a political science professor at the University of Windsor, will join CBC Windsor throughout the election as a political analyst.

"If I was a baseball fan, this is opening day," said Miljan about the writ dropping, adding that she loves watching how political hopefuls form their advertising and campaigns.

Windsor West 'battle' one to watch

In Windsor-Essex, Miljan said every riding is at play but Windsor West is the "battle of the titans."

"You have the stronghold of Brian Masse but the experience of Sandra Pupatello," said Miljan about the area. "[Pupatello] has a national profile."

Meet Lydia Miljan: Miljan has a Ph.D. from the University of Calgary and teaches at the University of Windsor in the political science department. Her courses include Canadian government and poltiics, environmental policy and politics and public opinion, mass media and Canadian democracy. According to Miljan, she's fascinated by how people get their ideas and what forms their opinions, and her research primarily focuses on how political parties shape the media message. Miljan has previously sat on the board of governors for the Council of Canadian Academies and is the author of three books.

Miljan said if there's momentum with one party over the other on a national scale, it may sway local votes.

"It's difficult to make the case 'Vote for us because we don't want to become fourth place,'" said Miljan. "The fact remains that there's no chance the NDP will form government for the 2019 campaign."

According to Miljan, Windsor West will have to decide if they want a seat at the table between the Conservatives and Liberals.

"Do we want to continue having a strong opposition member, Brian Masse, or do we want to take the chance of electing somebody who might be part of government?"

Miljan said the NDP and the Liberals are looking at the "same block of voters," and Conservative candidate Henry Lau only has a chance if votes for Pupatello and Masse split too much focus.

Signing on to a political party

Miljan said while we all look at the issues, they're determined by the national campaign.

"You never want to be the candidate who steps over the messaging of your political leader," said Miljan.

That means local candidates don't have much of their own platform. According to Miljan, you're mostly voting for a party, and all the parties will have something to say about the main issues.

"Climate, economy, health care. Those are the issues."