CBC Windsor will stream municipal election results live on Oct. 24

Monday is a municipal election in Windsor and Essex County, and CBC Windsor will be live that night to bring you minute-to-minute commentary and results.

Katerina Georgieva will host Windsor-Essex Votes 2022 with CBC Windsor, streaming live on cbc.ca/windsor and CBC Gem starting at 8 p.m.

She'll be joined by guests and commentators from the community, plus live updates from journalists in the field.

Need to get up to speed on the election? Here's a look at our coverage to date.

Who's running in Windsor?

CBC Windsor sent questionnaires to each of the ward and mayoral candidates in Windsor, asking them about their qualifications and why they're the best person for the job.

Click the links below to see the responses for each race:

Who's running in Essex County?

We also sent our questionnaire to each of the candidates in the Essex County municipalities:

What are the issues?

There were many issues raised during the campaign, from traffic calming to the mega hospital.

Here are some stories that reflect those concerns and what you told us was on your mind.