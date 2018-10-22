It's election day: Here's what you need to know about voting in Windsor-Essex

It's election day and voters in Windsor-Essex are getting ready to cast their ballots.

Some municipalities have already started accepting votes through online and telephone voting or through mail-in ballots. Other municipalities will accept votes the traditional way — at polling stations.

Here's what you need to know about voting in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor:

Vote in person, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

You will be allowed to complete your vote if you are in line at the voting place prior to 8 p.m.

Your voting station is listed on your voter notification card, but you can also look it up on the city's website

LaSalle:

No polling stations; all voting is done by internet and telephone

Deadline to log in is 8 p.m., and the system will boot you out if you're not finished by 8:10 p.m.

Computers and telephones will be set up at the LaSalle Civic Centre for anyone who needs assistance, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tecumseh:

Telephone and internet voting until 8 p.m.

There is a voter information centre available with a computer, iPad and telephone at town hall from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lakeshore:

Voting was by mail only, but don't put your ballot in the mail on Monday!

You can drop it off from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations: Lakeshore St. Andrew's Church Atlas Tube Centre Former Belle River Arena Lakeshore Town Hall Libro Community Centre Shanahan Park, beside Fire Station #2 Comber Community Centre Stoney Point Park



Amherstburg:

Traditional voting at polling stations, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Essex:

Traditional voting at polling stations, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kingsville:

Mail-in ballots. If you did not mail them in time, they can be dropped off today at: Municipal Office, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ridgeview Park Hall, Cottam, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Olinda-Ruthven United Church, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m



Leamington:

Vote by internet and telephone, until 8 p.m.

There is a "Voter Help Centre" at the Leamington Municipal Office, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chatham-Kent:

The internet voting period has closed

Voting on Monday is by paper ballot at 25 polling stations, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sarnia:

Vote by internet and telephone, until 8 p.m.

There are "Voter Help Centres" available on Monday for those who have not received their voter information letters or require assistance at the following locations: Sarnia City Hall, 8:30 a.m to 8 p.m. Clearwater Arena, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Patrick's Catholic High School, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bright's Grove Public School, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Township of Pelee:

Election will be conducted by mail-in ballot

Kits can be returned by mail no later than 8 p.m. on voting day

Who can vote?

A Canadian citizen

Must be 18 years of age or older on voting day

Must be a resident of the municipality or the owner or tenant of land in the municipality or the spouse of such owner or tenant of land

Must not be prohibited from voting under any law (a person who is serving a sentence of imprisonment in a penal or correctional institution is not eligible to vote)

Identification required:

Identification will be required at the voting station to verify your identity and qualifying address

There is a list of 29 acceptable documents

Leaving work to vote: