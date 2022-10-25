Drew Dilkens elected mayor in Windsor, CBC News projects

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has clinched a third term in office, CBC News projects.

His closest competitor was Chris Holt, who vacated his Ward 4 seat to make a bid for the city's top office.

Dilkens sought to paint Holt as a "risky" and "radical" choice for city and and promised to hold the line on taxes.

Speaking at an city election event on Monday evening, Dilkens said he's never felt more optimistic about the city.

"The wind is at our back, Windsor, and it sure feels great," he said in a speech, listing off the major projects in progress like the Stellantis EV battery plant, the Gordie Howe International Bridge project and mega-hospital.

Chris Holt is a city councillor who ran for mayor.

Holt has conceded.

"I am not going to be the next mayor of the city of Windsor," Holt said.

He also said he won't run again.

"I ran to replace the leadership," he said. "The current leadership is still going to be in place and I have no desire to work under that again."

Matthew Giancola is a distant third with about 4 per cent of the vote as of 10:30 p.m.

Two wards — Ward 3 (downtown) and Ward 4 (Walkerville) — don't have incumbents. Rino Bortolin, the outgoing Ward 3 councillor, didn't run again.

Municipal councils deal with an array of front-line issues, from police and fire service to road repair, waste collection, transit and the distribution of social services.

In Essex County municipalities, not every seat is up for grabs.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara has been acclaimed for the second consecutive time. It's his third term overall since 2010. Joe Bachetti was also acclaimed and will continue to serve as deputy mayor for a third term, and Coun. Brian Houston has also been acclaimed in Ward 4.

According to unofficial results, Alicia Higgison has won the race for Ward 1, garnering more than double the vote count of Daniel Hofgartner. James Dorner won the race for Ward 2. Two incumbents, Rick "Rico" Tonial and Tania Jobin were re-elected in Wards 3 and 5, respectively.

In Lakeshore, longtime mayor Tom Bain has been unseated by challenger Tracey Bailey, who was the municipality's deputy mayor.

In LaSalle, Crystal Meloche has been acclaimed as LaSalle's first-ever female mayor, and Michael Akpata has been acclaimed as the town's deputy mayor.

Voters have elected one non-incumbent member: Terry Burns. Mark Carrick, Sue Desjarlais, Jeff Renaud and Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo were re-elected in LaSalle.

In Kingsville, Dennis Rogers has been elected mayor. Kimberly Deyong has been elected deputy mayor, unseating incumbent Gord Queen.

Councillors Tony Gaffan, Larry Patterson, Thomas Neufeld have been re-elected and Debby Jarvis Chausse and Sheri Lowrie have been newly elected.

Kim Verbeek was acclaimed in Ward 2 in the Town of Essex.