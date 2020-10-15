Electric vehicles and 2,000 jobs coming to Windsor following tentative FCA deal

A tentative deal reached between Unifor and Fiat Chrysler will bring 2,000 jobs to the Windsor plant along with electric vehicle capability in the next few years.

The agreement was struck a few minutes before midnight Wednesday, avoiding a possible strike from autoworkers.

At a press conference this morning, Union President Jerry Dias explained that Unifor managed to secure about a $1.5 billion dollar investment into the Windsor assembly plant, with the majority of the money coming from Fiat Chrysler.

"This is a homerun for the community of Windsor," said Dias.

Third shift will return

In addition to keeping the existing product portfolio in Ontario, Dias says FCA has committed to adding three product derivatives to its plants.

"Those products will lead to the recall of over 100 members at the Etobicoke casting plant," said Dias.

Earlier this year, the Windsor plant lost its third shift causing 1,500 workers to be laid off. Today, Dias said the new jobs added will include calling back 425 workers and adding more than 1,500 new jobs to the Windsor region.

"With this investment and as vehicles start to roll off the assembly line in 2024, our third shift will be back and we expect that the total jobs will rise to over 2,000 more in the community in Windsor," said Dias.

The new platform in Windsor will launch in 2024 and will be able to build plug in hybrid vehicles and/or battery electric vehicles said Dias.

"The work in Windsor will start in 2023," said Dias. "We'll start mass manufacturing in 2024."

Unifor represents 9,000 Canadian autoworkers at FCA.

FCA confirmed a tentative agreement was reached with Unifor on a new contract, but wouldn't divulge any details at this point.

Last night's tentative agreement follows an earlier deal made with Ford last month.

Up next, Unifor will begin negotiations with GM next week.