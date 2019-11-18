Elderly woman struck by vehicle in Kingsville, taken to hospital with serious injuries

An elderly woman from Kingsville was taken to hospital on Monday with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle leaving a parking lot.

Kingsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Windsor-Essex EMS responded to the collision at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to OPP, the woman was using a crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle leaving a parking lot on Main Street.

"Lane reductions on Main Street in Kingsville will continue as the investigation is ongoing," said OPP.