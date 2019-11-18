Elderly woman struck by vehicle in Kingsville, taken to hospital with serious injuries
According to OPP, the woman was using a crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle leaving a parking lot on Main Street.
An elderly woman from Kingsville was taken to hospital on Monday with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle leaving a parking lot.
Kingsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Windsor-Essex EMS responded to the collision at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
"Lane reductions on Main Street in Kingsville will continue as the investigation is ongoing," said OPP.
