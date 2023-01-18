Elderly Thamesville, Ont., couple killed in 'once-in-a-century' Christmas Eve storm, police confirm

Chatham-Kent police have confirmed that an elderly Thamesville, Ont., couple were killed in the massive snowstorm that shut down the region over Christmas weekend.

Sgt. Lynette Hodder, media relations officer with Chatham-Kent Police Services, said the two were found dead outside their home on Christmas Eve during the storm that put Chatham-Kent into a state of emergency.

She said the pair were "both in their 80s."

The holiday weekend storm left hundreds of cars stranded on Highway 401, according to officials, which had to close down from Tilbury to London. The storm was so severe, last-minute shoppers had to stay the night stranded in a Chatham Walmart because of blizzard conditions.

Hodder said police do not know why the couple were outside and any theories they have "would be pure speculation."

She said there were two other deaths during the storm, but they were from natural causes.

"This was extremely unfortunate and we give our condolences to the family," Hodder said.

She said police will not comment further or provide a news release, as the family has requested privacy.