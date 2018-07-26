Senior citizen in Dresden facing harassment charges

A senior citizen in Dresden is facing criminal harassment charges.

Chatham-Kent Police say that between June 5 and July 24, the 80-year-old would park his vehicle near a local business, watching a specific female employee.

He would also follow her very slowly as she walked home from work.

Then, last week, another Dresden man noticed the man following him around town.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

He's charged with two counts of criminal harassment.

