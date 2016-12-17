Benefit concert honours Dr. Elana Fric three years after death

Dr. Susan Thune didn't know Elana Fric personally, but her female doctors choral group has organized a benefit concert for Fric's children Monday night in Toronto.

Thune said Fric's death affected the entire medical community across Canada. The family doctor and mother of three was killed in 2016 by her husband.

"It was just such a shocking tragedy," said Thune. "We talked about it quite a bit at the time ... I think it has made us more aware of the issue of violence against women."

Wanting to do something in Fric's honour, Thune and her other colleagues organized the concert, called 'Soul Medicine.'

"We wanted to be able to give something back," said Thune. "We're very happy we can raise some money to support her family in the Windsor area."

Fric's sister Caroline Letich thought the concert was a great idea when she heard about it.

"It's a great way to honour Elana," said Letich. "Some of them knew her ... three years have gone and it's nice that her memory is still kept alive."

Yasmin Shamji is one of Fric's three children who will be given proceeds from the concert. (Albert Leung/CBC)

According to Thune, many of the songs they're scheduled to sing are about love or overcoming obstacles.

"All of us will be thinking about her and her family ... we hope that by sharing this with others they'll leave with a sense of energy and meaning," said Thune.

Letich said she thinks about her sister a lot, but seeing Fric's children doing so well brings her some comfort. All proceeds from Monday's concert will go toward Fric's three children.

"They're being taken care of and their happy," said Letich. "The last three years have been hard, but they're in a good place now."

Dr. Susan Thune spoke with Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette about the concert: