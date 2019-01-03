A popular Lebanese eatery which was forced to stop all operations following a devastating fire in early 2019 is expected to reopen in the spring.

The blaze on Wyandotte Street East — which broke out on Jan. 3, 2019 — started between the ceiling and the roof, causing about $1.2 million worth of damages. Officials at the time suggested it may have been caused by an electrical failure.

But this week, after going silent on Facebook since the fire, El-Mayor announced that "Santa left an extra gift to all our loyal customers this year," adding the restaurant will reopen in Union Square Plaza near Devonshire Mall in spring 2020.

Wissam Abbas, one of the owner's sons, said his family first started seriously considering the plaza as its new home back in September.

"To be honest, we wanted to stay in the same location ... but South Windsor has been developing with the new plaza going on there. So we thought it might be good for business and it's good for a change," said Abbas.

After a one-year layoff, longtime customers may have expected to adjust to a new menu and a significantly-different decor. But according to Abbas, "everything's going to be the same" — including many of the staff.

"We're still in touch with all our old staff. Trust me. Most of them are still waiting for us. They keep on calling my sister [asking], 'When are you guys going to reopen?' ... I think 80 per cent of them will be there."

Abbas said his family was hoping to reopen the restaurant sooner, but insurance claims prolonged that effort.

"Things take time. We were expecting it to take long, but not that long ... We waited and here we go. We're all set."

Wissam Abbas says an exact reopening date has yet to be determined — but the goal is to have the restaurant up and running again by March. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

El-Mayor Restaurant & Bakery first opened back in 1996. Abbas said his family is aiming to resume operations in March 2020, but an exact date hasn't been determined.

"Longtime customers — they're like family to us. When they go in the restaurant, we call them by their name. We know what they want and what they like," said Abbas.

"We promised to be back. I'm sorry it took more time than we expected, but you'll see us soon ... We missed you guys."