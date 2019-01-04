$1.2M El Mayor fire started in ceiling, owner hopes to reopen eventually

Lebanese eatery El Mayor on Wyandotte Street East has been open for business since 1996 until Thursday, when a fire caused about $1.2 million worth of damage.

Chief fire prevention officer with Windsor fire, John Lee, said Ontario Fire Marshal investigators determined the fire started between the ceiling and the roof.

While there isn't a cause yet, Lee said he suspects it's likely due to electrical failure.

Chef and son of the restaurant owner, Wissam Abbas, said his family is stressed and they're still shocked from what happened.

A fire broke out at El Mayor in between the ceiling and the roof. (Jason Viau/CBC)

He closed up shop with a server at around 11 p.m. before the fire happened.

"A lot of good memories were in that business, us, the employees, and how hard we worked to keep the business going all these years," he said.

Some employees who are out of work are looking for a job. But some have decided they will stay.

"They told me, they told my sister, they want to wait," said Abbas.

The fire spread to a barbershop next door. A separate neighbouring barbershop received smoke and water damage.

Smoke also got into Street Help, a few doors down, and the organization has decided to throw out bread, potatoes and onions that could have been exposed to potential carcinogens.

The power has been restored and so has the heat at the organization.

Ontario Fire Marshal's office sent two investigators to look at the fire. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Lee isn't sure if the restaurant building will be scrapped, but given the extent of the damage, he suspects it might have to come down.

Abbas said his father is staying home at the moment after a difficult day Thursday, when he watched crews work at the site.

"He came here, he stood here in the alley watching the firetrucks and all that, but he was shaken so we had to take him home," said Abbas.

They're also hoping to reopen the restaurant with the same name in the future. Abbas thanked the customers for their support.

"I promised them we'll be back."