Potato Fest returns with unlimited poutine, baked potatoes, 'martinis'

It's a food fantasy come to life — an endless supply of mashed potatoes, poutine and even potato martinis.

More than 455 kg (1,000 lbs) of potatoes were consumed during Thursday's annual Potato Fest at St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.

"What more could you want?" asked Amal Siddiqui, a third year University of Windsor student who attended the festival for the first time. "I had the fries. I had the potato salad bar. I had the martini. All of it was really delicious."

Poutine was the dish-of-choice for many people who attended Thursday's Potato Fest. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

However, Siddiqui said she would like to see more gravy offerings next time. There were chicken and beef gravy this year, but vegetarians didn't have any options.

As for Cealia Gagnon, it was her "third or fourth time" attending Thursday's Potato Fest.

She said there wasn't anything at the festival she didn't try, but the standout for her was the potato soup.

"I was even dipping my poutine in the soup. It was that good," Gagnon said while holding a chili cheese poutine.

Your eyes do not deceive you. This is a potato martini. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

A boost of funds from this year's Potato Fest helped In Honour of the Ones We Love donate $20,000 to the John McGivney Children's Centre, which develops accessible playgrounds for children with developmental disabilities.

Elaine Whitmore, CEO of the John McGivney Children's Centre, said she was honoured her organization was selected to receive the donation.

Whitmore said the most well-received item at her table was the carrot and leek mashed potatoes.

You can't have a potato festival without fresh-cut fries. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

If you needed a bit of variety in your mashed potatoes, Potato Fest offered a version with carrots and leeks. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Baked potatoes were loaded with a variety of different toppings, including mushrooms. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)