Public elementary teachers' union pickets pre-class, as contract talks resume

Demonstrations were underway Wednesday morning outside a Windsor elementary school, on a day when the public elementary teachers' union is heading back to the bargaining table with the province.

"This minister insists on negotiating in front of the media," Grade 4 teacher Barbara Anderson said. "It seems like a game to him and we don't want to play."

Grade 4 teacher Barbara Anderson says when Minister Lecce makes concessions, they should be at the negotiating table - not in front of the media. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/2H4eF1aqHx">pic.twitter.com/2H4eF1aqHx</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

About thirty teachers and parents gathered on a busy intersection near Northwood Public school Wednesday morning before classes start. Education Minister Stephen Lecce recently made two concessions last week limiting class size increases and allowing for students to opt out of E-learning. Those would largely benefit secondary school teachers.

"Now that the mediator has called us back to negotiate, the time is now for the union to cease escalation and focus on negotiating a deal that keeps students in class," Lecce said in a statement made on March 9th.

A government appointed mediator has called the two sides to go back bargaining table for Wednesday.

"Hopefully everything goes well today," Anderson said.

Zeina Mazloum has three children in the public system. She came out to support the teachers this morning.

Zeina Mazloum is one of the parents who came out to support the teachers this morning - she has 3 kids in public school. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/wGdT9vRBva">pic.twitter.com/wGdT9vRBva</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

"It's fair what they're asking for, for sure," she said.