Amherstburg couple authors children's book, EDventures, to raise funds for local animal rescue

A couple in Amherstburg have written a children's book, EDventures, based on their rescued pup Eddie to raise funds for a local animal rescue.

Amherstburg residents Lori Huver and John Schlarbaum adopted Eddie from Windsor's Second Chance Animal Rescue. Eddie and his siblings were brought to the shelter from Texas as they were unable to be looked after. When Eddie arrived in Canada, he was fostered before Huver and Schlarbaum adopted him.

"When we adopted Eddie and saw what a love he was and what a joy he is in our life we thought this story should really be told so we can help more animals in these homes," Huver told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette.

So, the couple decided that all the funds from their book will be donated to Second Chance Animal Rescue.

John Schlarbaum says he had many photos of Eddy doing funny things that he used to send to Huver when she was away on business. Now those images have been made into cartoons for the book. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

At first, creating a book about Eddie, started off as a joke between the couple, Schlarbaum said.

"Then the term EDventures came up and then from there it was like 'we could really do this,'" he said.

Pictures in the book are cartooned images of Eddie based off of real photos that Scharlbaum has taken of the dog over the last several years.

Scharlbaum said he had so many pictures of Eddie because he would send Huver updates as she travelled frequently for work.

"I would send her all these cute, candid pictures of Ed doing funny things and I was able to incorporate those pictures into the story line," he said.

LISTEN: To EDventures authors talk to Tony Doucette about the book

Windsor Morning 6:03 EDventures A heartwarming story about a dog rescued from Texas is now helping other animals. Tony Doucette talks Lori Huver & John Schlarbaum, the authors of EDventures. It's a children's book about a pet now living happily in Amherstburg. 6:03

At first, like most rescue dogs, Eddie started off as quiet and reserved, Huver said. But eventually he broke out of his shell and now she describes him as a "quirky little guy" who is fun and active.

The first half of the book is about his adoption and rescue and the second half shows off his new life in Canada.

But, Scharlbaum said, the book isn't meant to just focus on Eddie, it will hopefully represent the story of other rescue dogs.

"It's really a story about any rescue dog that hopefully has a much better life now since being adopted," he said.

The revenue from the book, which is being sold at bookstores in Windsor and Amherstburg, as well as online, will help shelter and rescue other dogs from transporting them to feeding and caring for them, Huver said.

