Windsor councillor denies being coached during online meeting vote

During an online City of Windsor council vote, Ward 5's Ed Sleiman appeared to be consulting with someone off-camera, sparking reaction from some fellow councillors and a member of the public — but Sleiman denies he was being coached.

During a regular council meeting Monday afternoon over Zoom, councillors were taking a recorded vote on a motion by Coun. Fabio Costante that included leaving the door open to retaining the pool at Adie Knox Recreation Centre.

Sleiman opposed the motion, and shortly after, Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac supported it. Then, Sleiman reacted by saying, "I thought we are opposing the motion by ...."

Sleiman goes on to talk with the microphone muted. It appears Sleiman is talking to someone else in the room, clarifying with them what position he had agreed to take prior to the vote.

City councillor appears to consult with off camera companion on vote

Sleiman said no one was in the room and he was not being coached. He said he was simply surprised that Gignac voted the way she did.

"Because listening to her argument from previously and I thought she would be opposing it," said Sleiman, adding he was only talking to himself out loud when he made the remarks.

After Sleiman's comments were broadcast, councillors in the southwestern Ontario city had a variety of reactions, from smiles to Gignac putting her hand to her forehead.

Municipal consultant Melinda Munro posted a series of tweets calling into question whether Sleiman was being coached on how to vote, she said.

"So in an ordinary council meeting, each councillor has required to form an independent decision about how they plan to vote. And what appears to be the case from the video is that Councillor Sleiman did not form his own independent opinion. He was voting in a way that someone off camera appeared to be telling him."

Sleiman said he takes part in the Zoom meetings in the board room at city hall because he is hearing impaired and can hear better there. He said the mayor's chief of staff, Andrew Teliszewsky, sets up the computer, but leaves and is not in the room to coach him.

Ward 5 Coun. Ed Sleiman said no one was coaching him during the council vote. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Mayor Drew Dilkens said he does not coach Sleiman either, and believes the criticisms are politically motivated by people who want to run against Sleiman in next year's election

"And it's a real shame that during seniors' month, they pick on one of the hardest working members of city council who happens to wear two hearing aids," said Dilkens, adding everyone was confused over the motion.

Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac reacts to remarks by Sleiman during the council Zoom meeting. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Sleiman said: "Do I sometimes make my decision before I go to city council meeting, I don't ever remember that I did. I always try to go there with an open mind."

Munro has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to find out who if anyone was in the room with Sleiman. She has not filed a complaint with Integrity Commissioner Bruce Elman. CBC News has requested a comment from Elman.

Gignac refused to comment.