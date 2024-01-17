Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Windsor police inspector pleads guilty, demoted a year for making sexual comments to female staff

Windsor police Insp. Ed Armstrong, charged under Ontario's Police Services Act, has been demoted for a year to staff sergeant after pleading guilty to discreditable conduct that included making inappropriate comments to female employees over the last 18 years.

Ed Armstrong, 25-year veteran, charged with discreditable conduct under Ontario Police Services Act

Jason Viau · CBC News ·
A man sits and smiles for the camera.
Insp. Ed Armstrong of Windsor, Ont., police pleaded guilty at an Ontario Police Services Act hearing Monday to discreditable conduct for making inappropriate comments to female employees over 18 years. (Windsor Police Service)

Insp. Ed Armstrong of Windsor, Ont., police has been demoted for one year after pleading guilty to discreditable conduct that included making inappropriate comments to female employees over the last 18 years.

Armstrong, who has been with the Windsor Police Service for 25 years, was charged under the Police Services Act, the service said in a news release Jan. 17.

It wasn't until CBC News made a subsequent inquiry to the Professional Standards Branch that it become public Armstrong had been charged with seven counts of discreditable conduct.

During a hearing Monday morning, the hearing officer was told Armstrong made unwanted comments and sent unwanted text messages to female work colleagues.

The messages were sometimes sexual in nature.

An agreed statement of facts says Armstrong also commented on the appearance of female employees and made unwanted physical contact with them between 2005 and 2023.

Windsor police previously said it asked Peel Regional Police to conduct the investigation into Armstrong to "ensure a transparent and impartial process."

Armstrong's Windsor police career includes 10 years with the Emergency Services Unit — the force's tactical team — including having a leadership role. He became the city's first Black staff sergeant in 2020 and first Black inspector in 2021.

The police service said Armstrong breached its policy that "prohibits members from engaging in conduct that is, or may be interpreted to be, harassing in nature."

Armstrong has been demoted to staff sergeant for one year, after which he'll automatically regain his rank of inspector.

Another officer pleaded guilty last month

Last month, another Windsor police officer pleaded guilty for mistreating female officers.

Sgt. Steve Gawadzyn, a 21-year Windsor police veteran, admitted to making unwanted and inappropriate comments and having unwanted physical contact with female co-workers.

Gawadzyn's comments involved physical appearance, and were made on social media and via text messages between 2020 and 2023.

Gawadzyn was demoted to fourth-class constable and will not automatically regain his sergeant status. After spending one year in each of the constable ranks, he will eventually be promoted to the rank of first-class constable.

A police officer poses with his badge.
Armstrong, a 25-year veteran, is shown following his promotion to staff sergeant in 2020. (Windsor Police Service)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jason Viau

Journalist

Jason Viau is reporter for CBC News based in Windsor, Ont. He has an interest in telling stories related to accountability, policing, court, crime and municipal affairs. You can email story ideas and tips to jason.viau@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now