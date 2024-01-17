Insp. Ed Armstrong of Windsor, Ont., police has been demoted for one year after pleading guilty to discreditable conduct that included making inappropriate comments to female employees over the last 18 years.

Armstrong, who has been with the Windsor Police Service for 25 years, was charged under the Police Services Act, the service said in a news release Jan. 17.

It wasn't until CBC News made a subsequent inquiry to the Professional Standards Branch that it become public Armstrong had been charged with seven counts of discreditable conduct.

During a hearing Monday morning, the hearing officer was told Armstrong made unwanted comments and sent unwanted text messages to female work colleagues.

The messages were sometimes sexual in nature.

An agreed statement of facts says Armstrong also commented on the appearance of female employees and made unwanted physical contact with them between 2005 and 2023.

Windsor police previously said it asked Peel Regional Police to conduct the investigation into Armstrong to "ensure a transparent and impartial process."

Armstrong's Windsor police career includes 10 years with the Emergency Services Unit — the force's tactical team — including having a leadership role. He became the city's first Black staff sergeant in 2020 and first Black inspector in 2021.

The police service said Armstrong breached its policy that "prohibits members from engaging in conduct that is, or may be interpreted to be, harassing in nature."

Armstrong has been demoted to staff sergeant for one year, after which he'll automatically regain his rank of inspector.

Another officer pleaded guilty last month

Last month, another Windsor police officer pleaded guilty for mistreating female officers.

Sgt. Steve Gawadzyn, a 21-year Windsor police veteran, admitted to making unwanted and inappropriate comments and having unwanted physical contact with female co-workers.

Gawadzyn's comments involved physical appearance, and were made on social media and via text messages between 2020 and 2023.

Gawadzyn was demoted to fourth-class constable and will not automatically regain his sergeant status. After spending one year in each of the constable ranks, he will eventually be promoted to the rank of first-class constable.