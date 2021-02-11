New grant program aims to 'jump start' small Windsor-Essex businesses hard hit by pandemic

A new grant is now available to help "jump start" Windsor-Essex's small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The WindsorEssex Small Business Centre is launching a Jump Start Recovery Program that offers $5,000 grants for businesses to improve their operations and expand. The centre made the announcement Wednesday in a virtual news conference with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

"Programs and initiatives like the ones discussed today are going a long way to help businesses get there and all of us get through this terrible time," Dilkens said.

"We know that there is no single magic bullet that will suddenly turn Windsor into the next Kitchener-Waterloo tech cluster or Pittsburgh's tech-science hub but we also know Windsor has a lot going for it and we need to do better job of leveraging that strength."

Businesses in Windsor-Essex have closed their doors twice since the start of the pandemic. Owners have been vocal about the struggles they have faced and their frustration with big box retailers remaining open.

But executive director of WindsorEssex Small Business Centre Sabrina DeMarco said despite the hardships, in 2020 the centre helped 140 businesses start up and 104 businesses expand — creating 440 new jobs in the region.

The Small Business Centre said applicants for the new grant must show that they have been negatively impacted by the pandemic and have a project to "sustain, grow or pivot" their current business model.

The grant can be used for the following purposes:

Equipment and software needed to advance technology used in response to COVID-19.

Advertising fees and associated costs.

Personal protective equipment for employees or customers.

Improvements that bring the business storefront into compliance with COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

Lease and commercial mortgage payments.

Payroll.

Utilities.

The grant money cannot be used for:

Existing debt.

Credit interest payments.

Repayment of existing loans.

Personal salary of business owner/directors.

Building permits.

Vehicles for personal use.

Businesses in the region that have been open and generating revenue between March 1, 2016 and March 1, 2020 are eligible to apply online for the funding until Feb. 28. Any businesses running before March 2016 cannot not apply for funding.

The business must also operate from a commercial storefront.

The program is being funded by the Government of Ontario's Start Company PLUS program. A limited number of grants are available and will be given out on a first-come basis.