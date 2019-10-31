Eco tunnels, fences a success in Long Point, Ont. — but will it work in Windsor?

A special panel discussion — held more than a month after city council deferred protection measures to next year — looked at options for ways to mitigate road mortality Wednesday evening.

Rick Levick, president of the Long Point World Biosphere Reserve Foundation, southeast of Woodstock, Ont., came to the discussion about the Ojibway Prairie Complex.

In Long Point, they have their own measures for preventing roadkill.

"People in the community got fed up with seeing animals killed on the road," said Levick. "We got together and raised some money and put in fencing to keep animals off the road, tunnels under the road so they can move back and forth."

According to Levick, the Long Point community has seen an 80 per cent decrease in road mortality over 10 years.

They didn't use any municipal money to make it happen. Instead Long Point tapped into federal and provincial grants of more than $2 million.

(Jason Viau/CBC)

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie said the discussion wasn't part of the city's official process in formulating a plan for Windsor — but it might help.

Supporters of closing roads around the nature complex requested the move multiple times, but council deferred decision making in favour of looking for alternative options.

"It is impossible to close Malden Road for the protection of snakes and reptiles," said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens when making the September decision.

Keria McManus works at Ojibway Nature Centre and went to the panel to learn what could be done locally.

"I'm here to learn," said McManus. "We have a lot of beautiful and important species in the area and I'd like to see them be protected."