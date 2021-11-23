After watching plastic pile up, this Windsor woman creates eco-friendly shop

Business owner Andrea Descargar is on a mission to reduce, and eventually eliminate, single-use plastics and waste in the community.

After years of working in post-industrial recycling and waste management, seeing the amount of waste going to landfills, the Windsorite thought: "We can do better than this."

Descargar launched her own business Ecovana last year, producing eco-friendly products like package-free soap and package-free lotion bars . After a year-and-a-half of selling her products online, she just opened up a storefront on Howard Ave., which had its grand opening on Saturday.

"Everything that we can do to try and eliminate waste — that is what pushes me," Descargar explained.

According to a 2019 federal study on Canada's plastic industry, it was estimated that just nine per cent of plastic waste was recycled. That was a number that motivated Descargar to take action.

She still works in recycling with Green City Plastics and juggles those responsibilities with her new business.

Making her own products

When the brand first launched last year, she was selling common items that need to be recycled like produce bags — but then things "took off" when she started making shampoo bars, to replace shampoo bottles.

"They're mega concentrated and really help reduce waste for anyone who showers!," she laughed.

She was working out of her house, making things like deodorant paste in her kitchen, until demand led to the opening of the storefront.

This is a refillery station at the shop for hand soap and dish soap. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Products are either package-free or if packaged, it's reusable. There's also a mini-refillery station for customers to fill up jars with hand soup and dish soap. Not all products at the store are by Ecovana, but the ones that aren't are still sourced from other eco-friendly Canadian companies, Descargar explained.

It all means, "less plastic in our landfill," she added.

"It really helps teach our younger generations on how we could use things that we need, but without the waste."

Helping customers get on a more 'sustainable' path

And it's a goal resonating with many environmentally-conscious people in the community, like Melissa Baldock.

Windsorite Melissa Baldock found Ecovana when she started looking into purchasing more environmentally-friendly products. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"I'm slowly starting my more-sustainable product journey," Baldock explained.

The customer first started following Descargar on Instagram as part of that.

"The world needs as much help as we can give it. So any little thing I can do, I'm generally trying to slowly change over the products that I use to be more environmentally-friendly and more sustainable."

As a new mom, she felt motivated to take more serious action upon the birth of her daughter.

While business has been tough for small shops because of the pandemic, for Descargar, the pandemic actually accelerated things.

She said she noticed the need for essential products, like shampoo, while also recognizing that the use of single-use plastics went up during the pandemic, which she wanted to address through her work.

Community support 'unreal'

Descargar makes the Ecovana products herself on-site, with the help of her mom, but demand is so high that she's in the process of hiring three new positions this month.

Andrea Descargar makes these concentrated cleaning tabs for toilets and sinks. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Seeing the support from the community so far, but especially during the grand opening, has been overwhelming for Descargar.

"It was just unreal," she said.

"When I think about it, I just want to cry. Our hearts are so full and like, our shelves were almost like empty. Everyone really came through. We saw a lot of families come out."

For Baldock, it's exciting to see another female-driven business pop up in the city.

"It's phenomenal. I'm so proud of her." the new mom said.

"They are popping up more and more... My daughter has all these wonderful local role models now, and it's just — it's wonderful."