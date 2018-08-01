E.C. Row closed for several hours overnight following collision

Skip to Main Content
Two vehicles collided during last night's thunderstorm on the E.C. Row Expressway.

Windsor Police say road conditions were likely a factor

(Chris Ensing/CBC)

Two vehicles collided during Tuesday night's thunderstorm on the E.C. Row Expressway.

Windsor Police say road conditions were likely a factor.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near Howard Avenue just before midnight.

The road was blocked for about five hours.

Police say there were injuries, but they were not critical.

