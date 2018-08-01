E.C. Row closed for several hours overnight following collision
Two vehicles collided during Tuesday night's thunderstorm on the E.C. Row Expressway.
Windsor Police say road conditions were likely a factor.
It happened in the eastbound lanes near Howard Avenue just before midnight.
The road was blocked for about five hours.
Police say there were injuries, but they were not critical.