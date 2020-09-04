City spending $10M to upgrade aging E.C. Row Expressway

The City of Windsor plans to pump $10 million into E.C. Row Expressway, the largest investment for the east-west thoroughfare since it took ownership from the province in 1997.

City officials hope the facelift will improve commuting times and safety along a section of the 15.4 kilometre expressway, which sees up to 75,000 vehicles in each direction at peak times.

The first phase of the project began in August where crews are reconstructing the westbound lanes between Dougall Avenue and Dominion Boulevard. Drivers will notice that westbound vehicles are now driving in the eastbound lanes.

The westbound lanes between Dougall Avenue and Dominion Boulevard are being resurfaced. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Construction crews will now work to remove the 49-year-old road in the westbound direction of that section and re-build it later this fall.

"I made a commitment to transform E.C. Row into a modern, world-class roadway, and this project will help our community significantly by bringing us closer to that goal," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens in a press release. "Fixing Windsor's roads continues to be a top priority. Strong infrastructure helps create the conditions for economic success in the long-term while creating construction jobs in the short-term."

The second stage of the project will begin next summer and include the eastbound lanes between Dougall Avenue and Dominion Boulevard to be reconstructed.

This year city council approved $44 million for overall road repairs, which is an increase from $25.2 million in 2019.