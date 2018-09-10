Skip to Main Content
E.C. Row Expressway to close 'for several hours' after collision

Windsor police is cautioning drivers to avoid E.C. Row Expressway after a multi-vehicle collision between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway.

A multi-vehicle collision sending three to hospital has closed down the expressway

A crash on E.C. Row Expressway has closed the section between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

A multi-vehicle collision on E.C. Row Expressway is expected to close the roadway between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway "for several hours," say Windsor police.

A crash on Monday morning sent three people to hospital. It happened at around 9:45 a.m.

Police say the injuries range "from serious to life-threatening."

Police say the accident reconstruction unit is investigating and people should avoid use an alternate route.

