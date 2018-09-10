E.C. Row Expressway to close 'for several hours' after collision

A multi-vehicle collision on E.C. Row Expressway is expected to close the roadway between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway "for several hours," say Windsor police.

A crash on Monday morning sent three people to hospital. It happened at around 9:45 a.m.

Police say the injuries range "from serious to life-threatening."

UPDATE: Collision on EC Row involves multiple vehicles. Three parties transported to hospital with injures ranging from serious to life-threatening. EC Row closed between Banwell Rd and Lauzon Pky for several hours as Accident Reconstruction investigates. Plz use<br>alternate route. <a href="https://t.co/vMmKpF9AyP">https://t.co/vMmKpF9AyP</a> —@WindsorPolice

Police say the accident reconstruction unit is investigating and people should avoid use an alternate route.