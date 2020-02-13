Skip to Main Content
EC Row closed between Lauzon Parkway and Banwell Road due to crash
Windsor

EC Row closed between Lauzon Parkway and Banwell Road due to crash

Windsor police say EC Row Expressway is closed in both directions between Lauzon Parkway and Banwell Road.

Police say one person was sent to hospital with injuries

CBC News ·
EC Row is closed both ways between Lauzon Parkway and Banwell Road. (Tom Addison/CBC)

Windsor police say EC Row is closed in both directions between Lauzon Parkway and Banwell Road. 

Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident. 

One person was sent to hospital with injuries. 

The Accident Reconstruction Unit is on the scene. 

It is unclear how long the road closure will last for.

More to come.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|