EC Row closed between Lauzon Parkway and Banwell Road due to crash
Windsor police say EC Row Expressway is closed in both directions between Lauzon Parkway and Banwell Road.
Police say one person was sent to hospital with injuries
Windsor police say EC Row is closed in both directions between Lauzon Parkway and Banwell Road.
Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident.
One person was sent to hospital with injuries.
The Accident Reconstruction Unit is on the scene.
It is unclear how long the road closure will last for.
More to come.