Here are the new shutdown rules and what's open and closed this Easter Weekend in Windsor

Here's what's opened and closed for Easter Weekend in Windsor.

City Services

City of Windsor offices will be closed Friday and Monday.

The next city council meeting will take place online on April 19.

The city's 311 contact centre will be closed Friday and Monday and hold reduced hours on April 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 211 call centre will be open 24 hours Monday.

Residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection will not take place on Friday and Monday and will be delayed by one day. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

Depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road for public drop-off and household chemical waste depots will be closed Friday and Monday. Spring hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shopping

Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall are closed Friday and Sunday.

(Mike Evans/CBC)

Parks and recreation

Community centres, arenas and pools will be closed from Friday to Monday.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park is closed until further notice due to COVID-19.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub

The day program at Windsor Water World, located at 400 Wyandotte St. E., will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the holiday weekend to offer services for single men and women experiencing homelessness.

WFCU Vaccine Clinic

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the WFCU Centre will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. The clinic will be closed Sunday and Monday.

People with vaccine appointments are screened for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to entry at the WFCU Centre. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Parking Enforcement

There is no parking enforcement Friday and Monday and municipal ticket payment offices will be closed.

Windsor Public Library

All Windsor Public Library locations will be closed Friday, Sunday and Monday. Only the Budimir, Central and Riverside branches will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All branches of the Windsor Public Library will be closed Friday, Sunday and Monday. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Museum Windsor

Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are closed due to COVID-19.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Friday and on the current regular enhanced Saturday schedule on Monday. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Friday and on the current regular enhanced Saturday schedule on Monday. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the sales office at 3700 North Service Rd. E. will be closed Friday.

Regular hours will be in place at both offices on Monday.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

The health unit will be closed to the public Friday and Monday.

Provincial shutdown

Ontario's government will impose an "emergency break" shutdown across the province starting Saturday, Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday. The measure will put the entire province into the grey "lockdown" zone.

The measures, which the government hopes will curb a third wave of COVID-19 infections, will be in place for a minimum of four weeks.

According to a news release from the province, the measures include:

Prohibiting indoor organized public events and social gatherings and limiting the capacity for outdoor organized public events or social gatherings to a five-person maximum, except for gatherings with members of the same household (the people you live with) or gatherings of members of one household and one other person from another household who lives alone.

Restricting in-person shopping in all retail settings, including a 50 per cent capacity limit for supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, indoor farmers' markets, other stores that primarily sell food and pharmacies, and 25 per cent for all other retail including big box stores, along with other public health and workplace safety measures.

Prohibiting personal care services.



Prohibiting indoor and outdoor dining. Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments will be permitted to operate by take-out, drive-through, and delivery only.

Prohibiting the use of facilities for indoor or outdoor sports and recreational fitness (e.g., gyms) with very limited exceptions.

Requiring day camps to close.

Limiting capacity at weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies to 15 per cent occupancy per room indoors, and to the number of individuals that can maintain two metres of physical distance outdoors. This does not include social gatherings associated with these services such as receptions, which are not permitted indoors and are limited to five people outdoors.

Public health recommendations

WECHU officials at Thursday's public health briefing asked the public to engage in "new traditions" this Easter weekend, including celebrating the holiday virtually to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said residents should plan a virtual meal, stick to outdoor gatherings while practicing physical distancing and wear a face covering if distancing can't be maintained.