Man injured, vehicle damaged in Easter Sunday assault
Yelling could be heard coming from a garage
Police responded to the 1400 block of Lillian Avenue near Ellis Street E. Sunday evening for a fight in progress.
Around 11:20 p.m., officers observed a damaged black Ford Explorer and could hear yelling coming from a nearby garage.
When police entered the garage, an injured male and a male suspect were found.
The suspect was arrested without incident and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 40-year-old from Windsor is charged with aggravated assault and mischief under $5,000.
