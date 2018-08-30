Man injured, vehicle damaged in Easter Sunday assault

Police responded to the 1400 block of Lillian Avenue near Ellis Street E. Sunday evening for a fight in progress.

Around 11:20 p.m., officers observed a damaged black Ford Explorer and could hear yelling coming from a nearby garage.

When police entered the garage, an injured male and a male suspect were found.

The suspect was arrested without incident and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 40-year-old from Windsor is charged with aggravated assault and mischief under $5,000.

More violence in Windsor on the long weekend: