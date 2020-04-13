How the Easter bunny hopped over to LaSalle to spread joy this weekend
People made signs to celebrate the Easter bunny's tour of LaSalle
A group of organizers in LaSalle managed to turn this unusual Easter weekend into something special, thanks to a drive-by, parade-style appearance by the Easter bunny.
The big-eared bunny waved from the front seat of a convertible on Saturday and Sunday, as they were chauffeured down nearly every street in town.
"The smiles we were able to put on people's faces, it was beautiful," said Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo, who helped organize the tour, along with Jeanne Eid.
Watch the Easter bunny drive by a house in LaSalle:
Both the Riccio-Spagnuolo and Eid families played a huge role in getting the bunny around town safely, while physical distancing.
For Riccio-Spagnuolo, the event was about generating joy and community support for people living in LaSalle as they struggle with the effects of COVID-19.
"Especially the ones that are alone right now, I think that would just brighten their day, even if just for a moment."
Posts shared on social media show families on front lawns and driveways waving with big smiles on their faces, some holding signs thanking the bunny for making it to their town.
Riccio-Spagnuolo said the posts showed her how much the gesture meant to families.
She recalled one post in particular that said, "I was having a horrible day... and what drives by my house? A convertible with the Easter bunny in it."
That message was enough for Riccio-Spagnuolo to know the event was a success.
"She was just overwhelmed with gratitude for that beautiful moment she was able to see."
Here are some more posts from LaSalle from people who spotted the Easter bunny this long weekend:
