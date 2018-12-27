Easter 2019: What's open, closed in Windsor

Looks like a rainy long weekend is in store. Here's what's open and closed in Windsor.

City services

The 311 Call Centre will be closed Friday and Monday for the Easter holidays. Regular services resume Tuesday.

211 Windsor-Essex will remain open 24 hours a day throughout the weekend.

There will be no garbage or recycling on Friday or Monday. Refer to the 2019-2020 waste collection calendar for details and adjustments.

The public drop offs are closed Friday and Monday but open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parks and recreation

All community and customer care centres are closed Friday and Sunday except for previously scheduled rentals.

The WFCU Centre and arenas are closed Friday and Sunday. Arenas will also be closed Monday except for previously scheduled rentals.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will have limited access for both the pool and the fitness centre, but both are closed entirely on Sunday.

Adventure Bay is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but closed Sunday. On Monday, the water park is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Libraries and museums

All locations of the Windsor Public Library are closed Friday through Monday, with the exception of Central, Budimir and Riverside branches. Those three locations will be open only on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Chimczuk Museum will be closed Friday and Monday but open Saturday and Sunday. The Francois Baby House is closed Friday through Monday.

Transit Windsor

Buses will run on a regular schedule on Saturday and Sunday. Holiday schedules will be used for Friday and Sunday. The tunnel bus will remain on its regular schedule.

Enwin call centre

The Enwin call centre will be closed Friday and Monday, with regular hours resuming Tuesday. The emergency phone line remains available at 519-255-2727.

Parking

There is no municipal parking enforcement on Good Friday or Easter Monday.

Beer and wine

The Beer Store will be closed Friday and Sunday, with regular hours Saturday and Monday.

The LCBO will be closed Friday and Sunday. Regular hours of operation will take place on Saturday. All LCBO stores in Windsor will be open on Monday, but stores in Essex County may not be open.