Eastbound Hwy. 401 from Mill Street to Tilbury OnRoute closed due to vehicle fire
Windsor

All Highway 401 eastbound lanes between Mill Street and the Tilbury, Ont. OnRoute are "fully closed" due to a vehicle fire, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

All eastbound lanes are closed

All eastbound lanes are closed. (GoldenSteph/Twitter)

An OPP spokesperson confirmed that the vehicle fire is on the shoulder of the eastbound Highway 401 "just east of Tilbury," but was unable to provide any additional details at the time. 

