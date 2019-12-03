Eastbound Hwy. 401 from Mill Street to Tilbury OnRoute closed due to vehicle fire
All Highway 401 eastbound lanes between Mill Street and the Tilbury, Ont. OnRoute are "fully closed" due to a vehicle fire, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
All eastbound lanes are closed
An OPP spokesperson confirmed that the vehicle fire is on the shoulder of the eastbound Highway 401 "just east of Tilbury," but was unable to provide any additional details at the time.
<a href="https://twitter.com/coolradiocanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@coolradiocanada</a> vehicle fire on 401 East bound at the Enroute in Tilbury <a href="https://t.co/kpDFN2zgD8">pic.twitter.com/kpDFN2zgD8</a>—@GoldenSteph1
