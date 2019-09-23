Skip to Main Content
East Windsor police presence for weapons call
Windsor

East Windsor police presence for weapons call

Windsor police responded today to a gun call on the 1500 block of Arthur Road, near Pillette Road. 

Police say there is no direct threat to public safety

CBC News ·
Police responded to a gun call at a home on Arthur Road near Seminole Street. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Windsor police responded today to a gun call on Arthur Road, near Pillette Road. 

According to officers at the scene, there were no shots fired and no injuries have been reported.

Police told CBC there was one arrest with a weapons possession charge. 

"It is an active police situation with no direct threat to public safety," said Sgt. Steve Betteridge with Windsor police. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|