East Windsor police presence for weapons call
Windsor police responded today to a gun call on the 1500 block of Arthur Road, near Pillette Road.
Police say there is no direct threat to public safety
Windsor police responded today to a gun call on Arthur Road, near Pillette Road.
According to officers at the scene, there were no shots fired and no injuries have been reported.
Police told CBC there was one arrest with a weapons possession charge.
"It is an active police situation with no direct threat to public safety," said Sgt. Steve Betteridge with Windsor police.
Officer on site says there was someone with a gun, no shots fired, no injuries. One person was arrested with weapon charge. Police remain at the house. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/bdVdaQ3XCI">pic.twitter.com/bdVdaQ3XCI</a>—@KatGeorgieva