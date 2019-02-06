East Windsor gas leak, 3 homes evacuated

A natural gas leak has fire officials asking people to stay away from the 1900 block of Glendale in east Windsor.

The area is just west of Jefferson Avenue. Union Gas is on scene for repairs.

Three homes have been evacuated and the road has been closed as a safety precaution.

Natural gas leak 1900 block of Glendale, crews and Union Gas on scene, please stay away from the area, 3 homes evacuated. *JL —@WindsorFire1

"The leak appears to be around the metre set of one home," said Andrea Stass, manager of media relations for Union Gas. The homes on either side have been evacuated as a precaution and their gas service is not interrupted.

Stass said Union Gas is working on a plan to repair the leak.

"We have to locate all the underground wires and pipes before we can do any digging," said Stass.

The repair is expected to be completed later today.