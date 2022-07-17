One person injured following downtown shooting, say Windsor police

Police are appealing to the public for tips after an early morning shooting in downtown Windsor that injured one person.

Windsor Police Services says officers answered a call at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue. One person was "quickly apprehended in connection with the investigation," police say.

One person is injured and is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Investigators are looking for video surveillance footage from the public that might help.

"The investigation is in the early stages and more information will be provided as the investigation continues," police said in a release.