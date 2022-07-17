Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
One person injured following downtown shooting, say Windsor police

Police are asking for anyone with information about a shooting in downtown Windsor early Sunday morning to come forward to them or Crimestoppers.

The incident took place early Sunday morning

Windsor police say one person is injured following an early morning shooting Sunday in downtown Windsor. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Police are appealing to the public for tips after an early morning shooting in downtown Windsor that injured one person.

Windsor Police Services says officers answered a call at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue. One person was "quickly apprehended in connection with the investigation," police say.

One person is injured and is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say. 

Investigators are looking for video surveillance footage from the public that might help.

"The investigation is in the early stages and more information will be provided as the investigation continues," police said in a release.

