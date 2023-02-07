Early morning crash in Kingsville, Ont. kills 2, injures 1

Two people are dead and one is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an early morning crash in Kingsville, Ont., outside of Cottam, Ont.

Const. Steve Duguay with the Ontario Provincial Police said the single vehicle collision happened around 3 a.m. on County Road 34, between Marsh Sideroad and Cameron Sideroad.

"A single motor vehicle left the roadway and struck a parked vehicle. The vehicle ignited into flames. One occupant of the vehicle was able to escape," he said in a video on the OPP West Region's Twitter.

The other two people in the vehicle did not get out in time and were pronounced dead at the scene, Duguay said.

Duguay said he was unable to share more information about the victims as OPP are still notifying their next of kin.

He said County Road 34 will remain closed for most of the day.

OPP are still investigating.