Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Early morning crash in Kingsville, Ont. kills 2, injures 1

Tecumseh Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead and one is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle crashed into a parked car and caught on fire around 3 a.m.

Police say County Road 34 between March Sideroad and Cameron Sideroad will be closed most of the day

CBC News ·
Tecumseh OPP are investigating a single vehicle collision in Kingsville, Ont. that killed two and injured one. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Two people are dead and one is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an early morning crash in Kingsville, Ont., outside of Cottam, Ont. 

Const. Steve Duguay with the Ontario Provincial Police said the single vehicle collision happened around 3 a.m. on County Road 34, between Marsh Sideroad and Cameron Sideroad. 

"A single motor vehicle left the roadway and struck a parked vehicle. The vehicle ignited into flames. One occupant of the vehicle was able to escape," he said in a video on the OPP West Region's Twitter. 

The other two people in the vehicle did not get out in time and were pronounced dead at the scene, Duguay said. 

Duguay said he was unable to share more information about the victims as OPP are still notifying their next of kin. 

He said County Road 34 will remain closed for most of the day. 

OPP are still investigating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now